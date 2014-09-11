BRIEF-Biotage says US appeals court rejects patent claims

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Biotage : * Success in re-examination proceedings * U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have affirmed US Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to reject all claims in US patents 7,138,061, 7,381,327 and 7,410,571 * A lawsuit was filed against Biotage by Scientific Plastic Products, Inc. ("SPP") concerning alleged infringement of the US patents no 7,138,061, 7,381,327 and 7,410,571 * Biotage then filed requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office for re-examination of all patent claims in the three patents mentioned above Link to press release: here