FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biotage says US appeals court rejects patent claims
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 11, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biotage says US appeals court rejects patent claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Biotage : * Success in re-examination proceedings * U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have affirmed US Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to reject all claims in US patents 7,138,061, 7,381,327 and 7,410,571 * A lawsuit was filed against Biotage by Scientific Plastic Products, Inc. ("SPP") concerning alleged infringement of the US patents no 7,138,061, 7,381,327 and 7,410,571 * Biotage then filed requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office for re-examination of all patent claims in the three patents mentioned above Link to press release: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.