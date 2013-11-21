FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biota Pharmaceuticals says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic program - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Biota Pharmaceuticals says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic program - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic

program - SEC filing * Board made this decision based upon its ongoing assessment of the company’s

strategy and development programs * Implementation of the change will result in a reduction in workforce and

termination of some associated contracts * Pharma - to seek collaborations, license agreements to advance development of

preclinical antibiotic program and associated ip * Anticipates incurring about $2.9 million in total costs associated with the

related termination, exit or disposal activities * Estimates ongoing annual operating costs will be reduced by approximately

$4.5 million as a result of this change * Source text for Eikon:* Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.