BRIEF-Biotec Pharmacon's loss shrank in Q4

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon Asa

* Q4 ebitda loss nok 5.8 million versus loss nok 6.3 million year ago

* Q4 revenues rose to nok 10 million from nok 5.3 million

* Cash balance exceeding NOK 88 million at the end of the fourth quarter

* The evaluation study for Woulgan Biogel is progressing according plan, with several new study centers included in Germany and UK. Expects the study to be completed at the end of the first quarter 2015

* Following the completion of the ongoing study, Biotec expects to enter into one or more distribution partner agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)