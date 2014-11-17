FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Biotest says employees face price fixing allegations in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German blood plasma products maker Biotest said three employees of an Italian subsidiary were under investigation by Naples public prosecutors looking into illegal price fixing.

Biotest, whose products are used to treat blood coagulation disorders, auto-immune diseases and immune deficiencies, said it was not aware that the alleged practices took place and that it was cooperating with Italian authorities.

It added the legal proceeding were part of an existing probe into alleged price fixing against employees of various pharmaceutical companies and institutions that had been widened to include some Biotest staff.

About a year ago, Biotest said that some employees including its finance chief were under investigation by German prosecutors over allegations of bribery in Russia. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
