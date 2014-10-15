Biotest office searched by Frankfurt prosecutors

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German blood plasma products specialist Biotest said on Wednesday that public prosecutors searched its office in connection with a probe of its business with Russia.

The search of its office in Dreieich near Frankfurt comes after a previous visit by prosecutors in May 2012.

“The same defendants are being accused again of breach of trust, bribery, and related tax evasion in the markets now with regard to the markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, ex-Yugoslavia and Kazakhstan,” the company said.

It said it strongly rejected the allegations and would support the authorities in clearing up the case. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)