#Healthcare
November 12, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biotest AG says 9-month revenue of 409.9 mln euros, up 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Biotest Ag

* 9-month profit after tax 19.3 million euros

* Says generated revenue of 409.9 million euros in period between Jan. and Sept. 2014. This represents an increase of 11.5 pct compared to same period in previous year (367.5 million euros)

* EBIT decreased and amounted to 35.3 million euros for first nine months of 2014, 11.5 pct below 39.9 million euros for same period in previous year

* Expects for 2014 a sales increase above 7 pct and an operating result (EBIT) in range of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
