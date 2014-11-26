FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies: UK's NICE issues positive final guidance for Selincro
November 26, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies: UK's NICE issues positive final guidance for Selincro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issues positive final guidance for Selincro

* Says upon issuance of final guidance, National Health Service (NHS) has three months to implement recommendation and make necessary funding available

* Says it is expected that up to 600,000 alcohol dependent individuals in England and Wales may be eligible for treatment

* Recommends its use within conditions of its marketing authorization in NHS in England and Wales as an option for reducing alcohol consumption for people with alcohol dependence

* Selincro (nalmefene) is a dual-acting opioid system modulator and first therapy approved in europe for reduction of alcohol consumption in alcohol dependent individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

