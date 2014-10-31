FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Q3 revenue up to EUR 7.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 31, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Q3 revenue up to EUR 7.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj

* Q3 revenue 7.2 million euros versus 4.5 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 2.5 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros

* Q3 research and development costs loss 3.4 million euros vs loss 4.4 million euros

* Says additional research and development expenses will be incurred in respect of tozadenant, syn120 and btt1023

* Says for remainder of 2014, company expects further revenue from Selincro royalties from Lundbeck and an additional contribution towards certain tozadenant development costs from UCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.