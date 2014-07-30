FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Oyj updates outlook on Tozadenant and SYN120
July 30, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Oyj updates outlook on Tozadenant and SYN120

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Biotie updates outlook on Tozadenant and SYN120 * Says Tozadenant to advance into phase 3 in Parkinson’s disease within

Biotie’s proprietary portfolio * Says considers Tozadenant to potentially be its most valuable asset * Evaluates options, which may include capital increase, to support clinical

studies and regulatory filing package for Tozadenant * Says previously planned phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s disease will not begin

recruitment by the end of 2014 * Says phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s disease will be assessed based on

development status of other products within portfolio * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

