BRIEF-Biotie Therapies Oyj updates outlook on Tozadenant and SYN120

July 30 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj : * Biotie updates outlook on Tozadenant and SYN120 * Says Tozadenant to advance into phase 3 in Parkinson’s disease within

Biotie’s proprietary portfolio * Says considers Tozadenant to potentially be its most valuable asset * Evaluates options, which may include capital increase, to support clinical

studies and regulatory filing package for Tozadenant * Says previously planned phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s disease will not begin

recruitment by the end of 2014 * Says phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s disease will be assessed based on

development status of other products within portfolio