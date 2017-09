Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed on Sept. 24 an agreement concerning promotion, retail and distribution of glucose meters GLUCOCARD 01-mini plus produced by Japan-based ARKRAY Global Business Inc

* Said agreement is valid exclusively on territory of Poland

* Said contract was signed for three years, with a possibility of prolongation for another two years

