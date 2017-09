(Refiled to chain brief with corrected snap)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Says completes sale of 50.01 pct stake in Scigen Biopharma Pvt Ltd to Anglo Gulf FZE for $7 million Source text for Eikon:

