FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Birchcliff Energy profit falls on weak natgas prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Birchcliff Energy profit falls on weak natgas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas explorer Birchcliff Energy’s fourth-quarter profit more than halved, hurt by declining natural gas prices in North America.

The company, which in October said it was looking to sell itself, has not yet entered into any acquisition agreement with any party, but negotiations are underway.

For the October-December quarter, net income fell to C$3.3 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, from C$7.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 19 percent to C$70.2 million.

Birchcliff, which has natural gas operations in the Montney/Doig area of Alberta, said average fourth-quarter production rose 21 percent to 19,812 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Shares of Birchcliff closed at C$10.16 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.