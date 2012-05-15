FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Birchcliff says cheap natgas complicates growth plans
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Birchcliff says cheap natgas complicates growth plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS C$0.03 vs C$0.07 year earlier

* Rev flat at C$62.8 mln, production up 19 pct

* Says has flexibility to slow down or expand spending

May 15 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy Ltd, which dropped a plan to sell itself in March, reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit and said lower prices for the fuel has complicated its growth plans.

The company, which has seen its market value halving to about C$790 million in a year, ended the sale process as it failed to receive a “fair-value offer” because of decade-low gas prices.

Birchcliff, which has set a capital budget of C$292 million for this year, said on Tuesday it has the flexibility to slow down or expand its spending as it operates most of its fields.

First-quarter net income fell to C$3.7 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, from C$9.6 million, 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Petroleum and natural gas revenue at the Calgary, Alberta-based company was flat at C$62.8 million, while production averaged 19 percent higher at 21,061 barrel of oil equivalent per day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.