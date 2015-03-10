FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected bird flu case found in Arkansas poultry, USDA says
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
March 10, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected bird flu case found in Arkansas poultry, USDA says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - A suspected case of avian influenza has been identified in poultry in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc , the nation’s biggest chicken company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

Arkansas producers have been on high alert for the virus, known as bird flu, since Minnesota and Missouri confirmed cases of the highly pathogenic H5N2 strain during the past week. The three states are all along a migratory bird route. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jo Winterbottom)

