Suspected bird flu case found in Arkansas poultry, USDA says

CHICAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - A suspected case of avian influenza has been identified in poultry in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc , the nation’s biggest chicken company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

Arkansas producers have been on high alert for the virus, known as bird flu, since Minnesota and Missouri confirmed cases of the highly pathogenic H5N2 strain during the past week. The three states are all along a migratory bird route. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jo Winterbottom)