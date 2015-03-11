Highly pathogenic bird flu detected in Arkansas turkey flock-USDA

CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc, the nation’s biggest chicken company.

The flock of 40,020 turkeys in Boone County, Arkansas, is located within the Mississippi flyway, a migratory route along which the same strain of H5N2 bird flu has previously been identified in Minnesota and Missouri.

On Tuesday, the USDA said there was a suspected case of bird flu in Arkansas. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)