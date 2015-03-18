FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reports outbreak of low-pathogenic bird flu in California-OIE
March 18, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports outbreak of low-pathogenic bird flu in California-OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States reported an outbreak of low-pathogenic H7N3 bird flu on a turkey farm in California, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report posted on the OIE website that a commercial turkey flock had exhibited coughing with a slight increase in mortality. Samples were submitted for laboratory testing and were confirmed positive for H7N3 avian influenza.

The infected premises was placed under quarantine following preliminary findings and an epidemiological investigation was initiated, it said. Follow-up surveillance and testing on 10 epidemiologically associated farms was negative bird flu.

California had found the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza strain in a turkey farm in January. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)

