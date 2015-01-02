FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Birdstep Technology ASA sells Birdstep Technology Oy to Elektrobit Technologies
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Birdstep Technology ASA sells Birdstep Technology Oy to Elektrobit Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Sells Birdstep Technology Oy to Elektrobit Technologies Ltd (EB)

* Says purchase price for Secure Mobility business segment is 1.9 million euros ($2.29 million) in cash on closing date and before accounting for transaction costs

* Says purchase price consist of enterprise value of 2 million euros less net debt of 0.1 million euros

* Says transaction was signed and closed on Jan. 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.