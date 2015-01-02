BRIEF-Birdstep Technology ASA sells Birdstep Technology Oy to Elektrobit Technologies

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Sells Birdstep Technology Oy to Elektrobit Technologies Ltd (EB)

* Says purchase price for Secure Mobility business segment is 1.9 million euros ($2.29 million) in cash on closing date and before accounting for transaction costs

* Says purchase price consist of enterprise value of 2 million euros less net debt of 0.1 million euros

* Says transaction was signed and closed on Jan. 2, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)