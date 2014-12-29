FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario Teachers' ups stake in Birmingham Airport to 48.25 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 29, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ontario Teachers' ups stake in Birmingham Airport to 48.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has acquired a 19.25 percent stake in Birmingham Airport from Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) to raise its stake to 48.25 percent, the Canadian group said on Monday.

The investment was led by Ontario Teachers’ Infrastructure Group, which manages a global portfolio of $11.7 billion of investments. Its other airport investments include Bristol, Copenhagen and Brussels.

Ontario Teachers first invested in Birmingham airport in 2001. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.