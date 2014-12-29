Ontario Teachers' ups stake in Birmingham Airport to 48.25 pct

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has acquired a 19.25 percent stake in Birmingham Airport from Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) to raise its stake to 48.25 percent, the Canadian group said on Monday.

The investment was led by Ontario Teachers’ Infrastructure Group, which manages a global portfolio of $11.7 billion of investments. Its other airport investments include Bristol, Copenhagen and Brussels.

Ontario Teachers first invested in Birmingham airport in 2001. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)