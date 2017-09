Nov 5 (Reuters) - Birmingham International Holdings Ltd

* Says expects resumption of trading in the shares may take place by the end of 2013 or early 2014

* Says expects to announce draft audited results for the year ended June 30 no later than November 29, 2013

