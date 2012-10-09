FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Birmingham Intl approached on sale of football club
October 9, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Birmingham Intl approached on sale of football club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Birmingham International has been approached by potential buyers on the sale of its namesake English football club, the company said on Tuesday.

No binding agreements have been entered into on the sale of Birmingham City Football Club, and discussions are still at an early stage, the company said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong bourse.

Trading in the company’s shares has been suspended since June 2011, when its majority shareholder Carson Yeung was arrested for five counts of alleged money laundering of more than HK$720 million ($92 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
