9 months ago
ECB's Villeroy say Basel bank capital proposals must be modified to reach a deal
#Financials
November 29, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 9 months ago

ECB's Villeroy say Basel bank capital proposals must be modified to reach a deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New bank capital rules under negotiation in Chile by the Basel Committee of international bank regulators must be modified, ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an excerpt of a newspaper published on Tuesday.

In their present form, the new US-inspired rules would weigh on investment and credit growth in Europe, said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France.

"They have to be modified if we are to reach an agreement," Villeroy told regional French newspaper Nouvelle Republique du Centre. (Writing By Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

