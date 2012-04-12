FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Basel committee: big banks on average have enough capital
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Basel committee: big banks on average have enough capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee of global regulators on Thursday said big global banks on average had capital in excess of new regulatory benchsmark, in a review of the implications of the Basel III capital standards.

Average common equity Tier 1 capital ratios of some the world’s largest, international banks was 7.1 percent, compared to the Basel III minimum requirement of 4.5 percent, the committee said in a statement. The evaluation is based on data from the end of June 2011 and uses stricter definitions of capital and risk-weighted assets.

A total of 212 banks participated in the study, including 103 Group 1 banks, which have Tier 1 capital in excess of 3 billion euros and are internationally active. There were also 109 Group 2 banks, classified as all other banks. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.