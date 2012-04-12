Basel committee: big banks on average have enough capital

ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - The Basel Committee of global regulators on Thursday said big global banks on average had capital in excess of new regulatory benchsmark, in a review of the implications of the Basel III capital standards.

Average common equity Tier 1 capital ratios of some the world’s largest, international banks was 7.1 percent, compared to the Basel III minimum requirement of 4.5 percent, the committee said in a statement. The evaluation is based on data from the end of June 2011 and uses stricter definitions of capital and risk-weighted assets.

A total of 212 banks participated in the study, including 103 Group 1 banks, which have Tier 1 capital in excess of 3 billion euros and are internationally active. There were also 109 Group 2 banks, classified as all other banks. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)