#Switzerland Market Report
September 5, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Global FX volume reaches $5.3 trillion a day in 2013 -BIS

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Bank for International
Settlements released its latest report on volumes in foreign
exchange and over-the-counter derivatives markets on Thursday. 
    Following is data showing the bank's findings on foreign
exchange, where average daily turnover jumped by more than a
third at current exchange rates over the past three years to
$5.3 trillion.
    
    For a story on the BIS Triennial survey click on
 
    
    GLOBAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET TURNOVER 
    (Daily averages in April in US$ billion) 
 Instrument                        2013         2010
 Foreign exchange instruments     5,345         3,971
 Spot transactions                2,046         1,488
 Outright forwards                  680          475
 FX swaps                         2,228         1,759
 Currency swaps                54            43
 Options and other products         337          207
 --------------------------------------------------------
 Turnover at April 2013 FX rates* 5,345        3,969

    * Non-US dollar legs of foreign currency transactions were
converted into original currency amounts at average exchange
rates for April of each survey year and then reconverted into US
dollar amounts at average April 2013 exchange rates

    FOREIGN EXCHANGE TURNOVER BY COUNTERPARTY 
    (Daily averages in April in US$ billion and percentages) 
                               2013             2010
 Counterparty             amount  %share   amount  %share
 Reporting dealers        2,070    38.7   1,544      38.9
 Other fin. institutions  2,809    52.6   1,896      47.7
 Non-fin. customers         465     8.7     532      13.4

    CURRENCY DISTRIBUTION OF FX TURNOVER -- TOP 10 CURRENCIES
    (Percentage share of average daily turnover in April)*
                             2013         2010         2010 Rank
 1. U.S. dollar              87.0         84.9         1
 2. Euro                     33.4         39.1      2
 3. Japanese yen             23.0         19.0      3
 4. Pound sterling           11.8         12.9      4
 5. Australian dollar         8.6          7.6      5
 6. Swiss franc               5.2          6.4      6
 7. Canadian dollar           4.6          5.3      7
 8. Mexican peso**           2.5          1.3      14
 9. Chinese yuan**              2.2          0.9      17
 10. New Zealand dollar**       2.0          1.6      10       
   
    * Because two currencies are involved in each transaction,
the sum of percentage share of individual currencies totals 200
percent. 
    ** Turnover for years prior to 2013 may be underestimated
owing to incomplete reporting of offshore trading in previous
surveys.
    
    TURNOVER BY CURRENCY PAIR 
(Daily averages in April in US$ billion and percentages,
excluding estimated gaps in reporting) 
                      2013              2010
 Currency pair   amount  %share     amount  %share
 USD/EUR         1,289    24.1      1,098     27.7
 USD/JPY          978     18.3       567      14.3
 USD/GBP          472      8.8       360       9.1
 USD/AUD          364      6.8       248       6.3
 USD/CAD          200      3.7       182       4.6
 USD/CHF          184      3.4       166       4.2
 USD/MXN         128    2.4        N/A    N/A
 USD/CNY         113      2.1        31    0.8
 USD/NZD          82      1.5       N/A    N/A
 USD/RUB          79     1.5       N/A    N/A
 USD/HKD           69       1.3       85       2.1
 USD/SGD           65       1.2       N/A    N/A
 USD/TRY           63       1.2       N/A    N/A
 USD/KRW           60       1.1        58      1.5
 USD/SEK           55       1.0        45      1.1
 USD/ZAR           51       1.0        24      0.6
    
 EUR/JPY          147       2.8      111       2.8
 EUR/GBP          102       1.9      109       2.7
 EUR/CHF           71       1.3       71       1.8

 JPY/AUD           45     0.8        24      0.6
 
 TURNOVER BY LOCATION -- TOP 5 COUNTRIES*
 (Daily averages in April in US$ billion and as percentages)
                              2013             2010
 Country                 amount  %share   amount  %share
 1. United Kingdom       2,726    40.9    1,854    36.8
 2. United States        1,263    18.9     904     17.9
 3. Singapore              383     5.7     266      5.3
 4. Japan                  374     5.6     312      6.2
 5. Hong Kong              275     4.1     238      4.7
    

 (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
