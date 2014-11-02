FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders with 56 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr agree to sell
November 2, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Shareholders with 56 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr agree to sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shareholders holding 56 percent of Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr have agreed to sell their shares to United Arab Emirates-based Abraaj Investment Management, Bisco Misr said.

Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of UAE’s Abraaj Capital, first made an approach to buy at least a 51 percent of Bisco Misr in July, pending a technical study that is now complete, according to Bisco Misr.

The company, one of Egypt’s main producers of biscuits and cakes, said in a statement that the shareholders had agreed to sell provided that the formal offer came within two working days from Thursday. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Jane Baird)

