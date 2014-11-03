FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Abraaj offers $118 mln for 100 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Abraaj offers $118 mln for 100 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UAE’s Abraaj Investment Management has made a formal offer of 850 million Egyptian pounds($118.88 million) for 100 percent of Bisco Misr, one of Egypt’s main producers of cakes and biscuits, the regulator said in a statement.

Abraaj’s offer was 73.91 pounds per share, lower than Bisco Misr’s closing price of 79.80 pounds on Sunday. The offer is for the whole company but Abraaj will accept no less than a 51 percent controlling stake, the statement said.

1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; editing by Susan Thomas

