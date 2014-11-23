FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt's Bisco Misr
November 23, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

UAE's Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt's Bisco Misr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Abraaj Investment Management has increased the price it is offering shareholders of Bisco Misr to buy the Egyptian company, Abraaj said in a statement on Sunday.

Abraaj is now offering 79.10 pounds ($11.06) a share for a total purchase price of 909.65 million pounds, it said in Sunday’s statement. It did not give a reason for the increase.

The private equity firm received regulatory approval last week for its offer to buy one of Egypt’s main producers of cakes and biscuits at 73.91 pounds per share.

Abraaj’s offer is subject to securing the approval of a minimum of 51 percent of Bisco Misr’s shareholders. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Alison Williams)

