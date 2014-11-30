FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kellogg raises Bisco Misr offer to 82.2 EGP per share -statement
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2014 / 12:45 PM / in 3 years

Kellogg raises Bisco Misr offer to 82.2 EGP per share -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s biggest breakfast cereal maker, raised its bid for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr to 82.2 Egyptian pounds ($11.50) per share, Egypt’s financial regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

Dubai-based Abraaj Investment Management first offered 73 pounds per share earlier this month, and Kellogg countered last week, escalating a bidding war.

The Bisco Misr takeover battle is part of a recent flurry of mergers and rights issues that has boosted activity on the Cairo bourse, which had struggled to revive investor confidence during more than three years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprisings.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Urquhart

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.