Kellogg raises offer in bidding war for Egypt's Bisco Misr

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co. has raised its bid for Egypt’s Bisco Misr to 89.86 Egyptian pounds ($12.57) per share, topping a rival offer by the UAE’s Abraaj, the head of Egypt’s financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Sherif Samy told Reuters by phone the bidding period would be extended by five days with each new offer, until sixty days after the first offer, when sealed bids would be requested.

The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.