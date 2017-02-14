MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ABIDJAN Feb 14 Guinea Bissau will issue a one-year, 13 billion CFA franc ($20.85 million) bond with multiple interest rates on Feb. 22, West Africa's debt planning agency AUT said on Tuesday.
The bond will be sold in units of 1 million CFA francs to investors across the eight-nation CFA franc zone. ($1 = 625.2800 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.