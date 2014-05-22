Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Nabiam concedes run-off defeat

DAKAR, May 22 (Reuters) - The losing candidate in a run-off election for Guinea-Bissau’s presidency, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, said on Thursday he accepted the results after initially rejecting them citing alleged fraud.

“For the sake of peace and stability, I accept the results published by the electoral commission,” Nabiam told a news conference in the capital Bissau of Sunday’s election, which was won by Jose Mario Vaz. (Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Heavens)