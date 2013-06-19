FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bi-State Development Agency to sell $376 mln bonds June 24 week
June 19, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bi-State Development Agency to sell $376 mln bonds June 24 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District will sell $376.03 million of combined lien mass transit sales tax appropriation refunding bonds during the week of June 24, a market source said on Wednesday.

The series 2013A bonds are expected to price on Wednesday or Thursday.

RBC Capital Markets is the lead manager on the deal, according to the preliminary official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said it may raise the agency’s AA-minus long-term and underlying ratings.

The “rating action is due to the agency’s plans to refund all other parity debt with series 2013A bond proceeds, which will substantially increase debt service coverage of the series 2009 bonds, and close the lien,” said S&P credit analyst John Kenward.

S&P also assigned an AA-plus rating to the agency’s upcoming bond sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
