JD.com and Tencent Holdings to invest $1.55 bln in Bitauto

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese auto information website operator Bitauto Holdings Ltd said JD.com Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd would invest about $1.3 billion in the company.

E-commerce company JD.com and Tencent, best known for its communications app WeChat, will also invest a total of $250 million in Bitauto unit YiXin Capital Ltd.

JD.com and Tencent will hold 25 percent and 3.3 percent of Bitauto’s outstanding shares respectively after the deal closes in the first half of 2015. They will hold 17.7 percent and 26.6 percent of YiXin Capital respectively.

“...The three companies will work together to provide enhanced online automotive transaction services to car buyers across China,” Bitauto said. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)