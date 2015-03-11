FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors put $116 mln in bitcoin startup 21 Inc -WSJ
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 1:14 AM / 3 years ago

Investors put $116 mln in bitcoin startup 21 Inc -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Silicon valley startup 21 Inc has raised $116 million in venture funding to help broaden the uses of bitcoin technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.

21 Inc’s lead investors include venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and RRE Ventures, with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc owning a strategic stake through its venture-capital unit, according to the Journal.

San Francisco-based 21 Inc has not disclosed an independent valuation or how it plans to use the funds, the Journal said on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1Ea7mEG)

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Matthew Pauker indicated “several interesting developments over the next weeks and months” that will deal with products designed “to drive mainstream adoption of bitcoin”, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.