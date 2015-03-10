FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Marshals: 3 winning bidders in last week's bitcoin auction
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Marshals: 3 winning bidders in last week's bitcoin auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Tuesday that three bidders won last week’s third auction of bitcoins seized from Ross Ulbricht, convicted of operating black-market website Silk Road.

Marshals Service spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue said in an email that the winning bidders won quantities totaling 27,000, 20,000, and 3,000 bitcoins, adding the transfer of the virtual currencies have been completed. There were a total 50,000 bitcoins auctioned off.

She did not give the identities of the winners. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.