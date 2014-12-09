FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin Trust wins 48,000 bitcoins auctioned by U.S. govt
#Funds News
December 9, 2014

Bitcoin Trust wins 48,000 bitcoins auctioned by U.S. govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin Investment Trust, an investment fund for high net-worth individuals, has won the bidding for 48,000 bitcoins auctioned last Thursday, Brendan O‘Connor, managing director of the SecondMarket exchange said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service auctioned 50,000 bitcoins last week seized from the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar on which authorities say drugs and other illegal goods could be bought.

The Bitcoin Trust bid was done in conjunction with the trading division of SecondMarket, an exchange for bitcoins launched by Barry Silbert.

The remaining 2,000 bitcoins went to venture capitalist Tim Draper. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Christian Plumb)

