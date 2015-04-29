FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coinbase opens bitcoin exchange in UK
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Coinbase opens bitcoin exchange in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bitcoin payment processor Coinbase opened an exchange and online wallet service in the UK on Tuesday, allowing people to convert sterling into bitcoin.

Expanding to the UK will make it easier to access bitcoin in one of the financial capitals of the world, San Francisco-based Coinbase said in a blog on its website.

Last month, Britain took a significant step towards becoming a global bitcoin hub as the government announced it would regulate digital currencies for the first time by applying anti-money laundering rules to exchanges.

Earlier this year, Coinbase raised $75 million from several major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange, USAA Bank and Spanish banking group BBVA .

Aside from processing bitcoin payments, Coinbase also provides wallet services for holders of the digital currency. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
