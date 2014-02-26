FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bitcoin derivatives market BTC suspends trade after Mt. Gox goes dark
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bitcoin derivatives market BTC suspends trade after Mt. Gox goes dark

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The bitcoin derivatives market BTC.sx has suspended trading after its key bitcoin exchange partner, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, went dark this week following weeks of turmoil, the company’s chief operating officer George Samman said.

Prior to the suspension, BTC offered derivatives on Mt. Gox prices.

“We are in the process of integrating other exchanges at the moment and will be back up and running as soon as possible,” Samman, based in Sydney, Australia, told Reuters late Tuesday.

Samman said he hoped to resume trading bitcoin derivatives, a sector that has shown tremendous promise, by the end of next week. He said customer deposits on BTC were safe and clients could withdraw at any time.

If Mt. Gox’s troubles do any damage, it would be short-lived, he said. BTC has some exposure in Mt. Gox because the company trades on the site.

“But we are well able to take a hit if that is in case the fact.”

“Mt. Gox ceased being an efficient exchange a while ago and has lacked trust from the community. The best-case scenario is that MT Gox reopens under new management and of course is able to return all BTC and fiat to its rightful owners,” he said.

“While we, like most other people, aren’t sure of the details, we hope for the sake of the bitcoin community Mt. Gox sorts its problems out.”

BTC, which started operating in May 2013, has monthly volume of about $5 million in a business that has seen interest in United States, Europe, Australia, and Russia.

The U.S., Samman said, is BTC’s biggest customer base.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.