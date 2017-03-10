NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have
been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin,
the digital currency.
Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have been trying for
more than three years to convince the SEC to let it bring the
Bitcoin ETF to market. CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats
exchange had applied to list the ETF.
The digital currency's price plunged, losing some 18 percent
in trading immediately after the decision.
Bitcoin had scaled to a record of nearly $1,300 this month,
higher than the price of an ounce of gold, as investors
speculated that an ETF holding the digital currency could woo
more people into buying the asset.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money
around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without
the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government.
Yet bitcoin presents a new set of risks to investors given
its limited adoption, a number of massive cybersecurity breaches
affecting bitcoin owners and the lack of consistent treatment of
the assets by governments.
"Based on the record before it, the Commission believes that
the significant markets for bitcoin are unregulated," the SEC
said in a statement posted online. "The Commission notes that
bitcoin is still in the relatively early stages of its
development and that, over time, regulated bitcoin-related
markets of significant size may develop."
The regulators have questions and concerns about how the
funds would work and whether they could be priced and trade
effectively, according to a financial industry source familiar
with the SEC's thinking.
"We remain optimistic and committed to bringing COIN to
market, and look forward to continuing to work with the SEC
staff," said Tyler Winklevoss, CFO of Digital Asset Services
LLC.
"We began this journey almost four years ago, and are
determined to see it through. We agree with the SEC that
regulation and oversight are important to the health of any
marketplace and the safety of all investors."
The Winklevoss twins are best known for their feud with
Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg over whether he
stole the idea for what became the world's most popular social
networking website from them. The former Olympic rowers
ultimately settled their legal dispute, which was dramatized in
the 2010 film "The Social Network."
Since then they have become major investors in the digital
currency, which relies on "mining" computers that validate
blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical
puzzles. The first to solve the puzzle and clear the transaction
is rewarded with new bitcoins. Solutions to the puzzle come
roughly every 10 minutes.
There are two other bitcoin ETF applications awaiting a
verdict from the SEC. Grayscale Investments LLC's Bitcoin
Investment Trust, backed by early bitcoin advocate Barry Silbert
and his Digital Currency Group, filed an application last year.
SolidX Partners Inc, a U.S. technology company that provides
blockchain services, also filed its ETF application last year.
(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and John
McCrank in New York)