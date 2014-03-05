Japan says relevant ministries to be in close contact on bitcoin

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - The relevant Japanese ministries will be in close contact with each other on matters relating to bitcoin, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

He did not give further details.

Japan will this week clarify the legal handling of bitcoin, including deciding on Friday how to treat bitcoin under existing laws, people familiar with the matter said, in the first sign that the government is taking action on regulating the virtual currency. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Dominic Lau)