Mt Gox CEO Karpeles says bitcoin exchange is at "turning point"
February 25, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Mt Gox CEO Karpeles says bitcoin exchange is at "turning point"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mt. Gox, once the world’s largest bitcoin exchange, is “at a turning point,” CEO Mark Karpeles told Reuters in an email, as the trading website remained down on Tuesday after halting withdrawals earlier in February.

In an emailed response to a question of whether the Tokyo-based exchange was dead, Karpeles said: “We should have an official announcement ready soon-ish. We are currently at a turning point for the business. I can’t tell much more for now as this also involves other parties.”

The digital marketplace operator said earlier this month that it had detected “unusual activity” and its office in Tokyo was empty on Tuesday, barring a handful of protesters saying they had lost money in the virtual currency.

Six leading bitcoin exchanges distanced themselves from Mt. Gox in a statement, calling the exchange’s activities a “tragic violation of the trust of users of Mt. Gox.”

