Japan finmin: Unsure which part of govt should regulate bitcoin
March 7, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finmin: Unsure which part of govt should regulate bitcoin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he was unsure which part of the Japanese government should regulate the bitcoin virtual currency, following the collapse of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world’s biggest bitcoin exchange.

“Opinions are divided over how to deal with this,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso also said that the government was still gathering information to understand how bitcoin works and that bitcoin was not money because of its vague status. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau and Edmund Klamann)

