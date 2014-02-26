FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mt Gox head says in Japan, seeking solution to bitcoin exchange's woes
February 26, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Mt Gox head says in Japan, seeking solution to bitcoin exchange's woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The head of Mt. Gox, the bitcoin exchange whose abrupt shutdown has shaken the virtual currency, said on Wednesday that he remains in Japan and is working with others to solve the company’s problems.

“As there is a lot of speculation regarding MtGox and its future, I would like to use this opportunity to reassure everyone that I am still in Japan, and working very hard with the support of different parties to find a solution to our recent issues,” Mark Karpeles said in a posting on the Mt. Gox website.

He offered no details.

The site went blank on Tuesday after weeks of turmoil as Mt. Gox, once the world’s biggest bitcoin exchange, suspended withdrawals. Karpeles told Reuters by email on Tuesday that Mt. Gox was “at a turning point for the business” but did not elaborate.

Efforts to reach Mt. Gox employees at the company’s offices and Karpeles at his home have been unsuccessful.

