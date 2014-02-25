FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mt. Gox website says all transactions closed "for the time being"
February 25, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Mt. Gox website says all transactions closed "for the time being"

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Prominent bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox posted an update on its website on Tuesday, saying a “decision was taken to close all transactions for the time being,” citing “recent news reports and the potential repercussions on MtGox’s operations.”

The website went dark on Tuesday and its chief executive told Reuters that the business was “at a turning point.” Mt. Gox halted withdrawals earlier this month after detecting what it called “unusual activity.”

“We will be closely monitoring the situation and will react accordingly,” the website said.

