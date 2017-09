(Reuters) - A Texas man pleaded not guilty on Monday to bilking investors in what prosecutors call the first criminal securities fraud case to arise out of a scheme involving bitcoins.

Trendon Shavers, who operated Bitcoin Savings and Trust, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court following his indictment earlier this month on charges that he ran a bitcoin-related Ponzi scheme.

