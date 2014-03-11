FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. swaps watchdog says considering bitcoin regulation
March 11, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. swaps watchdog says considering bitcoin regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boca Raton, Fla, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. swaps regulator is studying whether it should regulate electronic currencies such as bitcoin, its acting head said on Tuesday, as regulators across the globe start taking the emerging technology more seriously.

“We are looking into that,” Mark Wetjen, acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told journalists after giving a speech at an industry conference.

“It’s been initiated, there’s been an internal discussion at the staff level,” he said.

