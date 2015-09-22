FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY regulator issues first license for bitcoin company
September 22, 2015

NY regulator issues first license for bitcoin company

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New York state’s financial services regulator has granted a “BitLicense,” its first, to a virtual currency, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The license went to Circle Internet Financial, a Boston-based bitcoin startup, the New York Department of Financial Services said.

The “BitLicense” is based on the first set of guidelines created by a state specifically for companies that operate in virtual currencies such as bitcoin, which is created and exchanged independent of banks.

The regulator issued the rules in June. They are aimed at protecting consumers, preventing money laundering and boosting cyber-security.

“Issuing the first BitLicense is an important milestone in the long-term development of the virtual currency industry,” Anthony Albanese, the regulator’s acting superintendent, said in a statement.

“Putting in place rules of the road that help protect consumers from loss or theft and root out illicit activity is vital to building trust in this new financial technology.”

Circle is backed by $76 million in venture capital from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and others, according to its website. It did not immediately comment on the license. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
