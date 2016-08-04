FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

Bitfinex says following hack, it will disable trading on exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said late on Wednesday that after a security breach on its website it will temporarily disable trading, making deposits and withdrawals.

The announcement was made on its website.

Bitfinex also said it is working to restore limited service to its trading platform.

On Tuesday, Bitfinex announced that it discovered a security breach, with about 120,000 bitcoins, or about $70 million, stolen from customer accounts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

