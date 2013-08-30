FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bwin.party expects full-year revenue slump
August 30, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Bwin.party expects full-year revenue slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Online gambling company bwin.party warned that full-year revenue would fall by up to 17 percent as it shrinks its business and focuses on nationally regulated markets.

The company, formed by the 2011 merger of PartyGaming and Bwin Interactive Entertainment, on Friday said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)fell a third to 60.7 million euros in the six months to the end of June. Revenues fell 16 percent to 342.5 million euros.

“Full year revenue expected to be between 14 percent and 17 percent below 2012 with clean EBITDA margins likely to be 2 percent lower than 2012,” the company said.

