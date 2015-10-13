Citi survey finds declining law firm leader confidence

Law firm managing partners’ confidence in both the economy and the legal market fell for the third consecutive quarter, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group.

The poll of 68 leaders at mainly large U.S. and U.K. firms found sentiment remained positive, though barely, for the third quarter of 2015. In an index in which a value of 100 was neutral, managing partner confidence in the economy at large came in at 103, down eight points from the previous quarter, while confidence in business conditions in the legal industry decreased six points to 104.

