FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bizzi, Fawaz Alhokair sign deal to develop Italy's Milanosesto property
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Bizzi, Fawaz Alhokair sign deal to develop Italy's Milanosesto property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Bizzi & Partners and Fawez Alhokair have signed an agreement for the development of a Milan area that will see the Saudi Arabian retail and real estate group inject more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the project over five to seven years.

The partnership will make it possible to speed up the Milanosesto project which focuses on the regeneration of a property area in Sesto San Giovanni, on the outskirts of Milan, previously occupied by steel producer Falck, the companies said in a joint statement.

The project, whose master plan was designed by famous Italian architect Renzo Piano, envisages the creation of a large green space that stretches over 70 hectares (173 acres) and more than 1 million square meters (10 million square feet) of newly constructed and renovated commercial and residential buildings, according to Bizzi & Partner's website. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.